Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 5 Patriots Edition

The fantasy season is well underway, and PatriotMaven is here to help you decide what to do with the Patriots stashed on your roster.

The quarterback situation is still up in the air with Cam Newton waiting further COVID-19 test results, meaning New England’s offense has a lot of question marks heading into its Week 5 matchup with Denver. The Broncos are 1-3, boast the worst offense in the AFC West, and will be visiting Foxboro trying to avoid falling to the Patriots for the third straight time.