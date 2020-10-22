Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 7 Patriots Edition

The fantasy season is well underway, and PatriotMaven is here to help you decide what to do with the Patriots stashed on your roster.

New England is trying to get back to .500 on the season with the San Francisco 49ers coming to town for a Sunday afternoon matchup. The COVID-19 outbreak that cost Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and others appearances and practice time seems to have run its course, so it is back to business as usual in Foxboro – at least, as close to usual as is possible in 2020.