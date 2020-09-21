New England Patriots' Week 2 Report Card

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks always turn in spectacular games. Sunday night was no different, with yet another classic between the two teams being decided at the goal-line in a 35-30 loss for New England .

The Patriots were stuffed at the one-yard line which resulted in a loss for them in Week 2,, however, New England fans should pick up your heads, because the performance from the six-time Super Bowl champions was actually very encouraging. While there are still obviously a lot of kinks to work out for this team, they showed Sunday tonight that they are contenders.