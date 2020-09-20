3 Keys to Victory for Patriots in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots are traveling to the West Coast to face one of their tougher opponents of the season, taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a primetime showdown Sunday night.

This matchup has turned in several great games over the last few years. It will obviously look a lot different with the Legion of Boom now gone, along with the Tom Brady reign in New England also recently ending. This will not be the typical Sherman-Brady matchup of old. Instead, now Cam Newton squares off against Jamal Adams.