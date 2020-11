The last time the New England Patriots and New York Jets met on Monday Night Football, the dynamics were drastically different than they are right now.

New England was 6-0 and in contention for another Super Bowl, while New York was sitting at 1-5 and in contention for the No. 1 pick. The Jets are still bottom-dwellers this time around, but the Patriots are right there alongside them in the race for last place in the AFC East.