Raiders and Colts Activate Key Players from COVID-19 list

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts activate the majority of the players listed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Just a few days ago, a huge part of both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts’ players were questionable to return for their crucial AFC matchup.

In the last few days, we’ve seen both teams activate a majority of players listed on the COVID-19 list.

“It was good to get [Marcus] Mariota back today and good to get K.J. [Wright] back today running around out there in practice. So, it was exciting for us to have both of those guys,” said Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Mariota and Wright returned to practice on Friday after spending nearly a week on the COVID-19 list.

As the Raiders were expecting, linebacker Denzel Perryman, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive tackle Darius Philon, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and wide receiver Bryan Edwards were all activated from the COVID-19 list and are eligible to play in Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, the Colts activated guards Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, tackle Braden Smith, quarterback Carson Wentz and safety Khari Willis, all key members of the Colts roster who are looking to secure a playoff spot.

From the long list of players, the Colts are down to just one player on the COVID-19 list.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they will be without tight end Darren Waller, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, defensive end Carl Nassib and guard Jordan Simmons, who were all placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“Those guys that cannot participate in the game because of the five-day rule will not travel with us to the game. And those are the guys that all tested recently that aren’t eligible with the five-day rule to play. So, we’ll leave them home and hopefully they’ll take care of themselves and be ready to go next week,” Bisaccia added.

The Raiders and Colts both seemed to return most of their players for a game that has plenty of playoff complications. The Colts are trying to secure a wildcard spot while the Raiders try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

