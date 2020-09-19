Week Two Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Best Plays

As many fans await week two of the NFL season, many are already starting their fantasy football leagues.

Whether you are playing for money, a title, bragging rights, or just for fun, it is always good to know which players have delivered and will continue to deliver week to week.

NFL fantasy leagues will be looking at a couple of Raiders to add in their roster early.

And we gathered around the Raiders top three players who you should consider drafting within the first three to four rounds.

To start things off at No.3, Henry Ruggs III. The Raiders first-round wide receiver is expected to have a strong rookie season. Ruggs will open up the field and have many defenders off their toes with his tremendous speed. Expect him to build off yards after the catch (YAC). Speed kills in the NFL, and Ruggs will be a great receiver to have at crucial moments.

The next two can be flipped around, but with the lack of depth at certain positions, one of them came up top.

At No.2 is the Raiders feature running back Josh Jacobs. Who has already been rostered 99 percent by both ESPN and NFL Network's fantasy leagues. Jacobs will be leading back behind the Raiders high-power offense. Jacobs is poised to do an encore following an impressive rookie season. Running backs are gold in fantasy football, selected within the first-rounds. Don't expect Jacobs to be there past that, so choosing a high value running back like him is a must, especially when running backs start off the board.

At No.1 most profitable is Raiders tight end, Darren Waller. Ranked in the top five in most rankings, Waller is another player that will fly off the board early. Due to the depth of productive tight ends in the league based on fantasy football stats. Waller also rostered at 99 percent in most leagues. He has been looking good and has shown us that even the Raiders defenders have had trouble covering him. Depending on how things turn out, Waller can be selected as early in the first round. So don't expect him to be on the board later than the third-round, especially when there's a hand of them.

Good luck with your leagues.

