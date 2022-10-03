Skip to main content

Instant Reaction:  Rumors of Raiders Demise Greatly Exaggerated

The doom and gloom thrown out about the demise of the Las Vegas Raiders was proven greatly exaggerated today, after they beat the Denver Broncos.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The rumors of the demise of the Las Vegas Raiders after starting the 2022 NFL season 0-3 proved to be greatly exaggerated today, as they took out the Denver Broncos here at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are my instant reactions from my seat in the press box after analyzing this game firsthand:

#1 Daniel Carlson remains the best placekicker in the NFL.  His NFL-leading 35-consecutive FGs made are super impressive.  He was 4/4 on the day.

#2 Denzel Perryman is the heart and soul of the Silver and Black defense.  Getting him back from injury may have been the most even this week.  His ability to lead by example, and in principles is special.  When the Raiders lost him to a concussion, the way they responded was impressive.  Perryman had five combined tackles, and two of them for a loss before the Raiders lost him.

#3 This team despite starting 0-3 never once, on or off the record pointed fingers.  Not at their coaches, or teammates.  This team was angry at themselves.  I have been doing this for decades, and that is not common.

#4 The Las Vegas Raiders must be able to have a running game, on their terms in order to turn the season around.  They found it today.  From Josh Jacobs to Derek Carr, they ran when they wanted and that is no coincidence that they won.

#5 Maxx Crosby is everything that we thought he was.  An elite NFL pass rusher.  Chandler Jones's effort is there, but not the production.  He has to begin playing like his contract dictates he should.  On the day, Crosby had four tackles.  All four were tackles for a loss (TFL) and two of them were sacks.

#6 I don't want to hear any arguments.  Davante Adams is the best WR in the NFL, Josh McDaniels did a superior job of calling plays for him, and Derek Carr was terrific executing them.  Despite nearly being double, and triple teamed all evening, he had nine catches for 101-yards.

#7 Derek Carr ran seven times for 40-yards.  He needed to.  When teams have to at least account for him he is an even bigger difference maker.

That Las Vegas Raiders now travel to the Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next. That game is on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

