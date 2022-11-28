Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

The resilient Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) won their second-straight game for the first time this season in an OT 40-34 upset of the Seattle Seahawks (6-5).

Here is my instant reaction to the game.

No. 1 Josh Jacobs ran 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He went over 1,000 yards on the season rushing, and oh, by the way, he caught six balls for 74 yards. He is the MVP of the Raiders offense and, frankly, the MVP of the team.

No. 2 Offensive Line: they have received their fair share of criticism this season; today, they were terrific. Keyboard critics will be able to point to some mistakes, but throughout a football game, no one is perfect. They were excellent today.

No. 3 Derek Carr: started with two interceptions, but true to himself, he never wavered. Despite two interceptions, he was outstanding today. Carr kept firing and fighting and had a great game. He was 25/36 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 4 Defense: if the Raiders had a better one, they would be solidly in the AFC West hunt and on their way to the playoffs. Say what you want about Derek Carr; if you think the issues on this team do not start with the defense, you are a Carr hater. Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman have played well all year, and today the DTs were great, but the rest of the defense has struggled.

No. 5 Josh McDaniels: he had many keyboard critics hiding behind false names claiming he had lost this team. We told you he hadn't because we are in that locker room. Over the last two weeks, he stayed true to his process, and this team shut the mouth of his critics by NOT quitting on him.

The Raiders' game on Sunday is back in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. That kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

