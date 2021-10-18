Raiders Take the Brakes Off Their Carr in Win Over Denvere

The Las Vegas Raiders took the brakes off of Derek Carr in giving Rich Bissacia his firsts win 34-24 over the Denver Broncos.

At the end of a week to forget, the Las Vegas Raiders remembered how to win.

Derek Carr passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns, running back Kenyan Drake scored twice. On Sunday, the defense contributed four turnovers and five sacks in a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field Mile High in Denver.

Rich Bisaccia, promoted from special teams coordinator last Monday after Coach Jon Gruden resigned after his controversial emails were made public, earned the win in his first game ever as a head coach.

The Raiders (4-2) broke a two-game losing streak and moved back into a tie for the AFC West lead with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2), who were routed, 34-6, by the Baltimore Ravens, a team the Silver and Black beat earlier this season.

After both teams scored on their initial possessions for the first time this season, the score was tied, 7-7; the Raiders took charge by outscoring the Broncos (3-3) by 24-3 and held a 31-10 after three quarters.

Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 35-of-49 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, hit scoring passes of 12 yards to wide receiver Courtland Sutton and four yards to tight end Noah Fant in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders were playing soft on defense with the game all but decided, as they held Bridgewater to 12-of-17 for 99 yards in the first half.

Carr completed 13-of-19 for 210 yards in the first two quarters, including touchdown passes of 48 yards to Henry Ruggs to open the scoring and 31 yards to Drake, who added an 18-yard scoring run in the third quarter to make it 24-7.

Daniel Carlson, who had made 27 consecutive field goals inside the 50 but missed from 43 when the ball hit the right upright and bounced away, did make kicks of 50 and 30 yards. Josh Jacobs added a three-yard touchdown run as the Raiders built their lead to a virtually insurmountable 34-17 with 7:57 left in the game.

The Raiders also provided Carr and the passing game with a bit of a ground attack, as Jacobs gained 53 yards on 16 carries and Drake had 34 yards on four attempts, with both running for touchdowns. Drake also caught two passes for 39 yards, and Jacobs had a 29-yard reception.

Tight end Darren Waller led the Raiders with five catches for 59 yards, while Ruggs had three catches for 97, including a 40-yarder to the Denver four-yard-line to set up Jacobs’ touchdown, Hunter Renfrow had three catches for 36 yards. Bryan Edwards added two for 67, including a 51-yarder to set up Carlson’s field goal in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Cory Littleton and linebacker Denzel Perryman led the Raiders with 11 combined tackles apiece. Cornerback Nate Hobbs added 10, safety Johnathan Abram had nine, and defensive end Maxx collected six tackles, three sacks, and five quarterback hits.

In his second game with the Raiders, Abram, safety Tre’von Moehrig and cornerback Brandon Facyson, while Perryman also recovered a fumble.

Punter A.J. Cole kept the Broncos starting deep in their territory by averaging 57.0 yards on four punts, including a career-long 71-yarder.

The Raiders hope to keep it going under Bisaccia when they return home next Sunday to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the final game before their bye week.

