Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are facing an overachieving Seattle Seahawks (6-4) team, in a game that the Silver and Black can absolutely secure a win..

While no one inside the franchise is waving the red flag, a win today would keep their slim hopes alive, and a loss would signal a shift to a 2023 outlook.

Last week they lost a game against a first-time coach at any level, with a newly installed play caller who had never done it. A loss today for the Silver and Black against the Broncos would solidify that no matter what is said, a rebuild is a reality.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: CBS

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST

CBS is the host of Sunday's game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Please keep it here for constant updates, and refresh your page so you miss none of the action.

