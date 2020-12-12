Raiders Jeff Heath, Damon Arnette Out vs. Colts

Facing a prolific passer in Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts, the Las Vegas Raiders have ruled key defensive backs Jeff Heath and Damon Arnette out.

The Las Vegas Raiders' depth on defense is only getting thinner as the season goes on.

As they head into their Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Raiders secondary cannot catch a break.

The Silver and Black will be a little short-handed without safety Jeff Heath and rookie cornerback Damon Arnette.

"Damon Arnette is out, Jeff Heath is out," Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said. "The other men are going to be questionable, we'll see how they feel. But they did practice a little bit today and we'll get a better feeling on everybody on Saturday. They did work a little bit today."

Arnette, the Raiders first draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been pulled out the last two games because of concussions. He did not participate in any of practices this week, and the Raiders continue to monitor the concussions and a neck injury.

Heath, who has not practiced this week, has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Other notable players are questionable for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.

"We're running out of safeties, and hopefully (Jonathan) Abram can play and stay healthy," Gruden said. "Something he hasn't done. We need him to do that, to be the player we need him to be. Dallin Leavitt is a trained safety, he'll play back there and play well if need be."

The Raiders coaching staff will need to make adjustments this week to cover the Colts passing attack. They recently signed Daryl Worley off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, and he is familiar with the Raiders defense as he played the last two years in Oakland.

But without a doubt, the Raiders have done a good job finding the next man up and will have to do so for another week.

