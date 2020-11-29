Las Vegas Raiders vs Atlanta Falcons Game Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven presents our weekly official game thread, updating you instantly from the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Atlanta Falcons.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) are on the today in Atlanta to take on the Falcons (3-7) in what is sure to be another test.

The Falcons record is not impressive, but their roster is. This team has experienced some genuine upheaval this season, but that doesn't mean they are dangerous.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their ball games on average.

