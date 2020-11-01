SI.com
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Hikaru Kudo

Happy game day Raider fans!

The Raiders (3-3) travel to the Browns (5-2) for Week 8 play.

TV: Fox

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM EST

Fox is the host of today’s game. KVVU-TV (Fox 5) is the local TV provider in Las Vegas. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In Cleveland, Ohio, WJW-TV (Fox 8) is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details.

For that located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game. Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders at Browns.

