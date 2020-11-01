Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) will look to rebound today and get the season back on track, as they take on the Cleveland Browns (5-2) on the road. The time is now for the Raiders to get the season back on course and to begin a march towards the playoffs.

With players returning and a potent offense, the time is now for the Raiders defense to demonstrate that their performance against the Kanas City Chiefs was the rule and not the exception.

The Cleveland Browns are not good against the run, and with Josh Jacobs wearing the Silver and Black and a rejuvenated offensive line, the Browns could be just what the doctor ordered for this contest.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91% of their ball games on average.

The Raiders have arrived.

Just Win Baby.

Inactives for today:

COIN TOSS: Raiders receive the first half.

PENALTY UPDATE: Facemask called on the Browns. 15-yard penalty. First down.

41-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Carlson is NO GOOD. The Browns get the ball from their own 23-yard line.

PENALTY UPDATE: Encroachment called on Maliek Collins. 5-yard penalty. Remains first down for the Browns.

PENALTY UPDATE: Offside called on Johnathan Abram. 5-yard penalty. First down Browns.

TURNOVER: Harrison Bryant is forced fumbled by Raiders Nick Kwiatkoski. Raiders Nicholas Morrow recovers the ball. First down Raiders on own 27-yard line.

PENALTY UPDATE: Encroachment called on Johnathan Hankins. 5-yard penalty. FIrst-down Browns.

PENALTY UPDATE: Holding called on the Browns. 1-yard penalty. Second down Browns.

END OF FIRST QUARTER - Raiders and Browns are scoreless in Cleveland. It will be third-and-five for the Browns.

INJURY UPDATE: Maurice Hurst is shaken up on the field. Injury timeout.

SCORING UPDATE: Parkey curls on through the uprights for a 41-yard field goal. Browns lead 3-0. 13:35 left to go in the half.

INJURY UPDATE: Maurice Hunt is questionable to return.

Josh Jacobs punches in a couple of yards on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

CHALLENGE: Head Coach Jon Gruden challenges the ruling on the field that Henry Ruggs III pass is in the endzone is incomplete. Call stands. No touchdown.

INJURY UPDATE: Sam Young is questionable to return, citing a knee injury.

SCORING UPDATE: Daniel Carlson's 29-yard field goal attempt is good. Raiders and Browns are tied 3-3. 5:17 left to go in the half.

INJURY UPDATE: Jeff Heath is questionable to return, citing a hip injury.

PENALTY UPDATE: False start on the Browns. Five-yard penalty. Remains third down.

TWO MINUTE WARNING: Raider and Browns are tied 3-3.

BOOTH REVIEW: 1:11 left in the half - First down gain by Jalen Richard was reviewed by the booth. Call stands. First down Raiders.

SCORING UPDATE: At the end of the half, Carlson boots a 33-yard field goal through the uprights. Kick is good. Raiders lead 6-3 at the half.

END OF SECOND QUARTER: Raiders lead 6-3. Cleveland will receive the ball in the second half.

--

HALFTIME REPORT:

It was a windy first half in Cleveland.

The Raiders made use of their time with the ball on the first possession, albeit with errors.

Tight end Darren Waller dropped a wide-open ball while quarterback Derek Carr nearly threw an interception.

While the 41-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright for Daniel Carlson, ending up in an empty trip for the offense.

Just as when the Browns offense was building momentum, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski forced a fumble getting the ball back for the offense.

However, the Silver and Black offensive unit are empty-handed yet again, this time with a three and out.

One of the issues for the Raiders early in the game has been the encroachments calls. Baker Mayfield caught the Raiders offside three times in the first half.

In the Browns second drive near mid-field, Cleveland went for it on fourth down, punching the ball through for a first down. Coming into the game today, the Browns were 3-for-10 on fourth downs.

Failing to stop the ball on fourth down is a major blow for the Raiders defense. It effectively creates a four-down strategy for the Browns instead of the typically three-down strategy.

With that said, the Silver and Black did the same thing in the second half. Running back Devontae Booker created a fourth and one situation, where fullback Alex Ingold took advantage of the situation to punch it in for the first down. They did it again later in the same possession with Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders are 8-for-10 on fourth down this season.

Coming into today’s game, the Browns owned the league’s third-best rushing offense in the NFL, led predominately by running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt in the first half rushed for 36 yards in seven attempts.

The weather has been a factor in today’s game as well.

Winds were blowing over 35 miles per hour at kick-off, with temperatures below 45 degrees.

The wind curled Carlson’s early field goal attempt away while Browns placekicker Cody Parkey curled a 41-yard attempt through the uprights.

Carlson did get to avenge the missed field goal later in the half when he booted a 29-yard field goal to tie the affair up.

The game continued to go back and forth between the two sides, with the Raiders owning a long drive at the end of the half. Carlson booted a 33-yard field goal through the upright for the lead at the end of the half.

Neither side have yet to control this game. With a low scoring affair, the winner will depend on the team who can adapt to their opponent and weather better than the other.

--

START OF SECOND HALF

CHALLENGE: Raiders challenge the ruling on the field that the catch was incomplete in the endzone. The call is overturned. Ball hit the ground and came loose. 8:51 left to go in the third quarter.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Parkey puts it through the upright for a 38-yard field goal. Ball game is tied 6-6. 8:47 left to go in the third quarter.

INJURY UPDATE: Maurice Hurst and Jeff Heath have been ruled OUT.

Quarterback Derek Carr can run the football.

PENALTY UPDATE: Neutral zone infraction called on Browns Myles Garrett. Half of the distance to the goal. Second down and goal Raiders.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow catches a 4-yard reception for a touchdown. Call on the field stands. PAT is Good. Silver and Black lead 13-6. 14:53 left to go in regulation.

PENALTY UPDATE: Facemask called on the Browns. 15-yard penalty. Raiders first down.

PENALTY UPDATE: False start called on the Denzelle Good. Five-yard penalty. remains second down.

SCORING UPDATE #5: 24-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Carlson is good. Raiders lead 16-6 with 4:24 left in regulation.

PENALTY UPDATE: False start called on the Browns. Five-yard penalty. Third and 15. 2:03 left to go in regulation.

SCORING UPDATE #6: Parkey's field goal attempt is no good. Raiders will get the ball. 1:54 left to go in regulation.

FINAL SCORE: Raiders win 16-6 in Cleveland. The Silver and Black improve to 4-3 on the season.

