Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates

Join us for live game updates between the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 2-1 Denver Broncos

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) take on the Denver Broncos (2-1) here at Allegiant Stadium today.

The Raiders are desperate for a win, and while angry at themselves, they had a great week of practice, and are ready to fight for the first win of the season.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:25 PM PDT / 4:25 PM EDT

CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday's game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz has replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Alex Bars Jarrett Stidham
Game Day

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: OL Alex Bars

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Brittain Brown
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: RB Brittain Brown

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Matthew Butler
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DL Matthew Butler

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19115953_168390101_lowres (1)
News

NFL Media Says Season is 'Over' For Raiders if Team Loses Sunday

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18821687_168390101_lowres (2)
News

OL Thayer Munford Gets the Best Prep During the Week

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19119168_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
bars wk4
News

Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

By Jairo Alvarado
JOhn Elway Raiders
Silver & Black

Elway Prominent in Raiders-Broncos History

By Tom LaMarre