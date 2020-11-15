SI.com
RaiderMaven
Predictions for Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos

Darin Alexander Baydoun

It’s time for another Las Vegas Raiders game day, as they return home to take on another divisional opponent in the Denver Broncos.

It’s a game the Raiders are favored to win, and we’ll be looking at the keys to a potential win and making final predictions for the game.

Key #1: The Play of the Raiders Corners

It was reported that first-round pick Damon Arnette will be coming off Injured Reserve and will play for the first time since Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

With cornerback Trayvon Mullen also expected back after leaving last week because of a hamstring injury, the Raiders will have their original starters at the corner for the first time in seven weeks.

Granted, Arnette could be put on a pitch count and maybe not even start.

The Broncos, however, have weapons on the outside in receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, and with the Raiders having their starters back in some capacity at least gives them a better chance to negate them.

Key #2: Brandon Parker’s Play at Left Tackle

Kolton Miller is expected to miss a second consecutive game this week due to an ankle injury, and that means that Parker will be stepping in again to start at left tackle.

Parker had to contend with Melvin Ingram III last week, and he’ll have to go up against one of the best young pass rushers in the league, Denver's Bradley Chubb.

It’s a lot to ask for a backup, and it’s going to be a prime watching point during the game.

Predictions

The Raiders seem like they’re starting to hit their stride, and this match-up with Denver presents a good opportunity to keep that going.

Denver has talented players, but the Raiders have been the better team all season. Look for Derek Carr and the Raiders offense to have a productive day in a sound victory. Final Score -- 34-23, Raiders. 

MSU88CHICK
Love game day predictions!!

skynyrd77
Kolten Miller joins Ritchie Incognito, Trent Brown and possibly Gabe Jackson (sick) on the Bench leaving only Rod Hudson as a starter on the offensive line......That could hurt the Raider run game and limit Carr's protection....This is Nick Morrows big chance to fill in for Corey Littleton who has really sucked this year at linebacker. All that said I just can't see the Luck/Fiasco combo winning this game....at least I hope not! Raiders 33 Donks 20

