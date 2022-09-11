No Bad Blood Between the Raiders and Chargers LB Khalil Mack

There’s always bad blood after a bad breakup, and NFL players and organizations are no exception.

This was the case for the Las Vegas Raiders and now, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Raiders drafted Mack with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and after four years with the organization he was traded to the Chicago Bears.

In his tenure with the Bears, Mack had the opportunity to have two revenge games against his former team, and finished splitting the record (1-1).

During the two games against the Raiders, Mack has 10 solo tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

But that build up against his former team doesn't feel quite the same as it did when they met back in 2019 and 2021.

"I mean the people that I didn't like probably aren't there anymore... I'll always have respect for the organization,” said Mack on facing the Raiders.

Mack did continue to have a close friendship with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who he respects as a player, but that is not going to stop him from a little friendly fire when they line up across from one another on Sunday.

"That's my brother,"said Mack of Carr. "I like to talk trash here and there. I feel like that's a bond that can't be broken when it comes to that, but come Sunday it's on and poppin'. ... He's an ultimate competitor. One of the best in the game. Somebody that I highly respect when it comes to the leadership aspect, as well as the quarterback position."

Carr will not be backing down on Sunday and will return the favor to Mack, when they face each other in their season opener.

"I mean, Khalil [Mack], I've always said he's a Hall-of-Fame player. Playing alongside Joey [Bosa], who I think is one of the best players in all of football. I really respect the way that they both play the game, and the way that they go about their business. Khalil, he's always been one of my best friends, and we always talk, it seems like every other week, except when we play each other,” said Carr.

"It's not like, 'Hey, I'm not talking to you this week.' We just don't. I'll see him, I'll talk to him after the game. I'll definitely talk to him during the game, as I always do. He's one of my best friends, so just getting to play against him is cool for me. It's cool for my boys, they know him, and so they'll be watching him and all that stuff. But past that, he's a Hall of Fame-type player. Him and Joey are great rushers in this league and have been for a long time. So, we have our work cut out for us."

With so much hype coming into this game, the bad blood between the Raiders and Mack has cooled down quite a lot.

The Raiders open up their season later today against Mack and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 pm PT.

