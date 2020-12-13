Keys, Predictions for Raiders vs Colts

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Indianapolis Colts

It’s gameday in Las Vegas once again as the Raiders will look to jump a fellow AFC playoff contender in the Indianapolis Colts.

This is the start of a four-game stretch that will decide the Raiders' fate as a playoff team, and we’ll be getting into the keys to how they can keep that fate alive and final predictions below.

Establishing the run

The Colts have one of the best defenses in the league this season, ranked 10th in scoring and fifth in yards. That includes ranking seventh in rush yards allowed.

The Raiders haven’t fared well the last two weeks in running the ball.

Josh Jacobs not being able to play against the New York Jets certainly plays a role in that, but considering how bad the Jets defense has been this season, it’s not a great look.

They can’t afford for that performance to happen against the Colts.

If they can’t find any way to run the ball effectively and have balance offensively, the Colts defense has the potential to dominate.

The potential return of Jacobs can help with this, but when it comes to the Raiders offensive line, one considered to be a top unit when healthy, they need to find a way to affect the Colts front.

Prove it time for Derek Carr

The Raiders' quarterback has had a strong season.

The best QBS in the game are judged in the games that matter most, and if Carr can power the Raiders through this December stretch, he’ll have a clear claim to be in that group.

Predictions

The Raiders likely know important it is that they don’t lose any more than one game if they hope to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately for them though, I think this will be the one lost.

The Colts don’t need to score 30 in order to beat an opponent. The Raiders do, and while I think Derek Carr will find ways to make enough plays to keep the Raiders in it, the Colts have shown they have the ability to make that game-changing stop on defense, and for the most part, the Raiders defense can’t say the same.

26-20 Colts take it.

