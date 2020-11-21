Las Vegas Raiders Offense Must Lead Way vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This time around, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense must lead the way for another upset win over the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to take on the Chiefs in week 11, the offense will need to put up an encore performance in Las Vegas this Sunday night.

The Raiders can afford to have another shootout against the Chiefs, but the team will need to respond early and not rely on the defense to give them time to heat up.

With the uncertainties of the defense, battling COVID-19 protocols all week long will depend on Derek Carr and the offense to carry the team this week.

If they can repeat what they did in week 5, great if not, maybe going on a shootout early might not be a good idea because of how many players are questionable on defense due to COVID-19.

But the Raiders' offense will have to step it up and do more to help their other half.

The offensive line has done an extraordinary job; they have been challenged upfront by injuries and COVID-19, but they have stayed intact all season long and have been the strength on offense.

They will need to keep Carr clean and pass the ball accurately with time in the pocket and create running lanes to run back Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders' offense runs through Jacobs.

We have seen the formula to the Raiders success, and that's through the running game. If they are planning on winning the game, the Raiders will need to run the ball successfully.

And if there is ever a need for the receivers to show up, this is the game to do so.

Darren Waller and Nelson Agholor have led the way, but this will be an opportunity for the young receivers, Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, and Hunter Renfrow to make big plays, stretch the field and help the running game develop.

And lastly, Carr will need another perfect game. He's been nearly accurate all season long, even when he's attacking the deep end of the field with his speedy receivers.

Carr will have a huge responsibility this weekend; controlling the tempo and clock will vastly fall on him and the coaching staff.

LaMarcus Joyner has returned to the team from the COVID-19 list, but if the rest of the Raiders defenders do not return on time for Sunday's game, slowing down Patrick Mahomes can be a problem.

So relying on the defense to force turnovers, create a pass rush, and make Mahomes uncomfortable will likely not be there.

So it will be imperative for the offense to help their counterpart in doing so.

The Raiders offense have done it before and have the star power to repeat that performance once again in the bright lights, with everyone watching.

