Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates

Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) live game updates thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The 2022 NFL regular season mercifully ends for the Las Vegas Raiders today at Allegiant Stadium.

Coming into this season, the expectations were enormous, and now a season once filled with promise comes crashing down.

Many players who will be on the field today won't be wearing the Silver and Black next season, so despite the fact that the NFL Playoffs are not an option now for these Raiders, there is still so much to play for versus the Kansas City Chiefs today.

Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. It has to do with sacks and turnovers, for those who don't remember it. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: ABC

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST

ABC is the host of today's game. Please check your local TV provider for further information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry today's game. The Raiders app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today's game will air on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today's game also will be available for listening to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

PENALTY: 12 players on the field called against the Raiders. Remains 3rd and goal.

SCORING UPDATE #1: Chiefs Jerick McKinnon catches a two-yard touchdown pass. PAT is Good. Chiefs lead 7-0 with 12:52 left to go in the first quarter.

SCORING UPDATE #2: 54-yard field goal attempt by Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is Good. Chiefs lead 7-3 with 7:15 left to go in the first quarter.

TURNOVER: Raiders Jarrett Stidham intercepted by Chiefs Juan Thornhill. Chiefs will have the ball at the Raiders 45-yard line.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs lead 7-3.

START OF SECOND QUARTER:

SCORING UPDATE #3: Chiefs Ronald Jones rushes for a two-yard touchdown. PAT is Good. Chiefs lead 14-3 with 14:56 left to go in the first half.

PENALTY: Roughing the passer called on Raiders. Results in an automatic 1st down.

PENALTY: Offsides called on Raiders. Five-yard penalty. Remains 1st down.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING: Chiefs lead 14-3.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Chiefs Kadarius Toney rushes for an 11-yard touchdown. PAT is Good. Chiefs lead 21-3 with 0:47 left to go in the first half.

TURNOVER: Fumble by Jarrett Stidham recovered by Chiefs.

SCORING UPDATE #5: 44-yard field goal attempt by Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker is Good. Chiefs lead 24-3 at the end of the first half.

END OF FIRST HALF: Chiefs lead 21-3. Raiders will receive the ball to start the second half.

HALFTIME:

So far, this looks exactly like a game where one team has something real to play for while the other is ready for offseason vacation.

It's hard not to call it any other way with the Las Vegas Raiders trailing 24-3 at halftime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of the regular season.

Kansas City has been able to do whatever they want pretty much, with the Raiders not feeling like a threat at all in this game so far.

Two Raiders turnovers have led to 10 Chiefs points, not that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs a short field.

He completed over 82 percent of his passes in the first half, averaging over 10 yards per attempt.

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham, on the other hand, has looked much more like a backup after a surprising performance last week.

The Chiefs have looked determine to take care of business in the most efficient ways possible, and there's few reasons to expect the Raiders to have any chance of stopping them.

START OF THIRD QUARTER:

PENALTY: Offsides called on Chiefs. Five-yard penalty. Remains 2nd down.

SCORING UPDATE #6: 38-yard field goal attempt by Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson is Good. Chiefs lead 24-6 with 6:55 left to go in the third quarter.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs lead 24-6.

START OF THE FOURTH QUARTER:

SCORING UPDATE #7: Chiefs Isiah Pacheco rushes for a one-yard touchdown. PAT os Good. Chiefs lead 31-6 with 11:03 left to go in the game.

SCORING UPDATE #8: Raiders Hunter Renfrow catches an 11-yard touchdown. PAT is Good. Chiefs lead 31-13 with 6:37 left to go in the game.

PENALTY: Intentional grounding called on Raiders. Results in a loss of down.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING: Chiefs lead 31-13.

FINAL: Raiders lose 31-13. Chiefs finish the season 14-3, while Raiders finish 6-11.

