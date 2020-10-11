Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Thread

For the second straight week, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) are facing another undefeated team in the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0).

The Raiders have struggled, as have most NFL team's against the World Champions, but to their credit, there were no excuses this week inside the practice facility.

For the Raiders, who are bangled up, they need to play a nearly flawless game against the league's best team and perhaps the healthiest team. When you add to the pressure the long-standing rivalry, this game looms Herculean over a season.

The Raiders will be getting some players back today, but for them to win, they will need a nearly flawless performance. There is no shame to go into Arrowhead and lose a game to a team that at this moment is better than you. For the Raiders today is about effort and getting a true barometer of how far off they really are in their pursuit of the Chiefs.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on today?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

