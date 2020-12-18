Raiders vs. Chargers Official Game Thread

This is the official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Los Angeles Charters game.

Henderson, Nev. --Entering tonight's Thursday Night Football contest between the Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9), the Silver and Black are desperate.

The Raiders have one of the elite signal callers in Derek Carr, and the Chargers have one of the top young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert.

Time of Possession...

The Las Vegas Raiders must own the time of possession. In this 60-minute game, they are looking for a 35-25 margin. The Chargers are a healthy team compared to the last time, and the Raiders are not.

Jon Gruden and the Raiders are not going to abandon what they do, but it puts their defense back on the field if they score quickly. The Raiders can win a shootout with the Chargers. But if they can establish the run and shorten the game, they are better for it.

The more Derek Carr can engage receivers who are in a one-on-one that forces the Chargers not to stack the scrimmage line. The key to this game is passing when you want to and not when you have to.

Gruden loves to use the run to set up the pass. I love that philosophy. Against the Chargers, if they stack the box as expected, he will need to use the passing game to set up the running game.

The Rule of Five...

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raider wins that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91% of their ball games on average.

Extra Point…

Raider Maven has written extensively about the emotion and camaraderie on this team. It was one of the most emotional weeks of practice, and the Raiders, after replacing Paul Guenther, are in a total win or die mindset.

Prediction…

Thursday Night Football's emotion, mixed with this team's play that lasts a few weeks, is tangible. While this team is far from void of talent or leadership, that doesn't mean there haven't been players that needed an attitude adjustment. Carr handed those out like presents from Santa this week.

Carr is superb at protecting the football and avoiding turnovers. The Raider defense is on notice. In the end, I think the Raiders get their second turnover of the night on a Maxx Crosby sack, and Daniel Carlson boots a 44-yard field goal as their final score in the fourth quarter for the 31-28 win.

Please make sure you constantly update your browser for updates from today's game, as we will be providing constant updates.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1