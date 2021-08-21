Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Game Thread

We welcome you to Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread for the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-0 in the preseason, and after a week of joint practices with the Los Angels Rams, are set to take them on tonight in a live-action game.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will be running a game thread throughout today’s game right here. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Raiders at Jets. Please constantly refresh your browser.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

The joint practices between the Raiders and the Rams were rather chirpy this week. There is no reason to doubt tonight's game won't be the same.

