Raiders vs. Dolphins Official Live Game Thread

Las Vegas, NV.--The Miami Dolphins (1-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) will kick it off later today, on a late-game in the NFL. The Dolphins come in feeling all of the pressure, desperately needing a win, and the Raiders are playing loose and with house money.

I am fond of reporting that good teams do three things:"

Good teams find a way to win games when they aren't playing well. The Raiders did that in week one.

Good teams go on the road and steal a game. The Raiders did that in week two against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Good teams win the games they are supposed to. They can do that today against the Miami Dolphins.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, today's game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their ball games on average.

Here's how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PST/4:05 PM EST

CBS is the host of Sunday's game.

In addition, if you are located in the Las Vegas market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry the game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday's game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season.

Sunday's game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app. In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses. Please keep checking back.

Thank you for tuning into today's coverage of Raiders vs. Dolphins.

