Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Dolphins

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders players will get to have a throwback experience to their college days when they take the field on a Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.

It’s probably safe to say that both teams will be looking to get a late Christmas present in the form of a win, and we’ll be looking at the keys and predictions for the Raiders as they try to make that happen.

Hold onto the ball

If there’s one tried and tested way to win a football game, it’s to not give your opponent extra chances in the form of turnovers.

The Dolphins have been the best at taking the ball away this season, recording 26 turnovers in 15 games.

The Raiders when they were 6-3 had committed nine turnovers, a manageable average of one per game.

In the five weeks since, however, they gave the ball away 12 times, a leading cause of why they’ve only won one game in that stretch.

Going up against a team that can generate turnovers in bunches, the Raiders need to get their bad habits in check, or else the Dolphins could roll on them early.

The health of Derek Carr

It had seemed after Carr had injured his groin against the Los Angeles Chargers that Marcus Mariota would get at least one start in place of the Raiders starter.

Remarkably though, Carr has practiced all week and was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday.

It would seem that he’s in line to start against Miami, but it’s not as if his injury has magically disappeared.

The Dolphins are a team that can bring pressure from multiple levels of their defense.

If Carr starts to take a lot of hits, or even if the Raiders end up falling behind by a lot, head coach Jon Gruden should remember that one game isn’t more important than the career of his starting quarterback.

After all, Raiders should remember very well when he fractured his fibula in 2016, prematurely ending what had been his best season.

Carr for much of this season seemed like he had finally back to that level of play, so if there are any signs he’s not comfortable, the Raiders should make sure history doesn’t repeat itself on Saturday.

Predictions

The Raiders seemed to use the last gasp they had last week against the Chargers. Miami on the other hand has the motivation to get to 10 wins and have the chance to secure a playoff spot.

I don’t think the Raiders won’t put up a fight, but right now they’re not the better team and Miami has much more to gain. Dolphins take it 27-17.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1