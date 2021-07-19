Behind Enemy Lines: New York Giants

Previewing the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders opponents, we look today at the New York Giants.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven continues to go behind enemy lines on the Las Vegas Raiders' NFC East opponents for the 2021 NFL season and gets the latest information on the team straight from the source covering them.

Following the bye week, the Raiders should be well-rested and prepared to travel to the Meadowlands in Week 9 of the NFL season and take on the New York Giants.

"I can tell you this much; it's playoffs or bust for the Giants, they're coming off a 6-7 season with Joe Judge in his first year as a head coach," Patricia Traina said. "But there was a lot to like, you can't just go based based on the record."

Sports Illustrated writer Patricia Traina has done a remarkable job covering the New York Giants for decades. She recently joined Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter on the radio to update Raider Nation on what's going on with the Big Blue.

Carpenter was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

The Giants organization has finally found stability in the franchise. The Giants ownership has backed off from micromanaging the team, and second-year head coach Joe Judge has taken control of the G-Men, one step at a time.

In terms of the team, the defense was surprisingly good a year ago, finishing within the top-12 in most defensive categories.

On offense, the Giants have added weapons to help starting quarterback Daniel Jones take the next forward and lead this team to the playoffs.

Jones will finally have depth on the offense; the only concern is keeping them all healthy for the entire season. Wide receivers Sterling Sheppard, Darius Slayton return as starters, along with running back Saquon Barkley.

Kenny Golladay's time with the Detroit Lions was coming to an end, and this offseason, he officially made it clear, his time in Detroit was over as he signed with the G-Men.

They also used their first-round pick on wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the University of Florida.

The addition of tight end Kyle Rudolph would help Evan Engram play to his strengths and be a more natural pass-catching tight end over blocking heavier linemen.

The biggest question on this team is the offensive line, which they hope can improve throughout the season and keep everyone healthy.

"They could be a lot better and make some noise when it comes to the end of the season, and getting into the playoffs and they're not looking just to be a one and done team, they are looking to get into the playoffs and really make some noise. Now, I wouldn't say they're a Super Bowl team yet, but you gotta start someplace and this is the year they want to start," Traina said.

According to Traina, the floor for these Giants are eight wins, and the ceiling is 11.

As for the Raiders, the bye week before traveling to the Meadowlands will help them prepare for this match-up, and the Raiders will leave MetLife Stadium with a win.

This win should continue to build momentum early in the season for the Raiders.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter