Raiders Defensive Players Making a Statement to Make Team

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the preseason undefeated for the first time in franchise history and they made it by making a statement on defense against the New England Patriots.

In their final preseason game, the Raiders defense kept the Patriots offense off the field for most of the time in third-down situations, forcing them to complete 4 of 13 attempts and winning the turnover battle in the passing game.

The Patriots offense was restricted to 169 passing yards and limited starting quarterback Mac Jones to completing 9 of 13 passing attempts for 71 yards and one interception.

The Raiders' dominating effort was helped by a few players that separated themselves and played well enough to leave a final impression on the coaches to make the final roster.

The first and foremost, defensive end Tashawn Bower has been the most consistent edge rusher during the preseason.

The Raiders currently have edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones as the starters, but Bowers has made a statement to step in for them.

Bower’s impact on the field was shown on full display, and the stat sheet reflected the effort he’s put in on trying to make the team.

He had five tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble against the Patriots on Friday.

Brower would finish an outstanding preseason with a total of five sacks.

Cornerback Amik Robertson finished second with six tackles on Friday and looked up to par to be the man right behind Nate Hobbs inside the slot.

Linebacker Luke Masterson was very active in the middle of the field and on a drop back, he picked off Jones during the first quarter.

Another standout player that has made noise all throughout training camp and the preseason has been undrafted free agent, linebacker Darien Butler.

Butler led the team in tackles in Friday's game with seven.

He’s one of few players that has taken the opportunity and made the best out of the situation.

His impact on the field helped the defense limit the Patriots to score two field goals.

As the preseason comes to a close, the next biggest step for these players is making the 53-man roster.

The Raiders will have to determine who will be making the 53-players on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET., when all teams are required to trim their rosters from 80 players, down to 53.

