Raiders Season Crashes & Burns in Bitter Cold Loss 13-10 in Pittsburgh

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) threw away the best performance of their defense on the season with an anemic offense in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Once again, Las Vegas lost a game after leading virtually all the way.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver George Pickens with 46 seconds left to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 13-10 victory over the Raiders on a frigid and snowy night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Raiders (6-9) have lost eight games by a touchdown or less this season, but somehow their slim remained hopes remained mathematically alive, but it doesn't seem likely. Last season were 7-2 in games decided by one score or less en route to a 10-7 and a Wild Card playoff.

The Steelers (7-8) also remained in the chase for a Wild Card playoff spot on a night when they honored the great Franco Harris by retiring his No. 32 at halftime, three days after he passed away suddenly at the age of 72.

Friday was the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception," the famed play on Harris caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Terry Bradshaw in the final minute to beat the Raiders, 13-7, in an American Football Conference divisional playoff game in 1972.

"This was a special night for the Steelers and it was great to win this game for Franco," said Pickett, who played college ball at Pitt, who led a 76-yard touchdown drive in 10 plays for the winning touchdown after getting the ball 2:55 left in the game.

"This was a great team win and it came right down to the end, when we were able to finally get the ball into the end zone to win the game. We still had chance because our defense kept us in the game and we know how good they are because we face them every day in practice."

The Raiders' last desperate opportunity ended when quarterback Derek Carr threw his third interception to safety Cameron Sutton on an as long pass intended for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow at the Pittsburgh 34-yard line with 29 seconds left on the clock, which the Steelers easily ran out.

Carr drove the Raiders 72 yards in 14 plays for a 14-yard touchdown pass to Renfrow following the opening kickoff, but the only other points for the Silver and Black came when Daniel Carlson kicked a 40-yard field goal with five seconds left in the first half to make the lead 10-3.

Chris Boswell kicked 44 and 40 yards for the Steelers, but he also missed two others from 52 and 44 yards.

Carr completed eight of his first 11 passes of the game, but both quarterbacks struggled with the slippery ball at times, and he finished only 16-of-30 for 130 after passing for 116 yards in the first half. In addition, Carr threw interceptions to cornerback Arthur Maulet and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers also shut down running back Josh Jacobs, the NFL's leading rusher, by holding him to 44 yards on 15 carries.

Jacobs did break away for a 36-yard sweep around the left end to the Pittsburgh 23-yard-line with 2:28 left in the third quarter when the score was still 10-3, but Foster Moreau was called for a needless tight end facemask penalty, and the Raiders never threatened again.

Tight end Darren Waller led the Raiders with four receptions for 58 yards, including a 34-yarder that set up Carlson's field goal at the end of the half, while Renfrow caught four balls for 42 yards, including the touchdown, but Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams was held to two catches for 15 yards.

Pickett, who is 5-5 as a starter in his rookie season, complete 26-of-39 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception by linebacker Denzel Perryman after the Raiders held him to 65 yards in the first half.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth led the Steelers with seven catches for 66 yards, wide receiver Dionte Johnson caught five passes for 64, and Pickens caught five balls for 67 yards, including the winning touchdown.

Running back Najee Harris rushed for 53 yards in 16 carries and caught six passes for Pickett for 42.

The Raiders' defense was hampered at the finish after losing two of the best player, defensive end Chandler Jones in the third quarter and Perryman, to a shoulder injury in the fourth, and the Steelers made them pay.

The Silver and Black playoff chances are gone.

The Raiders' next game against the 49ers kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX on New Year's Day.

