Raiders Get Tougher, Faster Trading Up for Safety Tyree Gillespie

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to get faster and tougher when they traded up for Missouri Tiger safety Tyree Gillespie

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to get tougher and faster on defense, as they used another of their picks to get more help in the secondary.

Las Vegas traded up into the fourth-round to select safety Tyree Gillespie out of the University of Missouri.

It was adding depth at a well-needed position that struggled all of last season.

The Silver and Black traded their No. 162 and 200 overall picks to the New York Jets for the No. 143 overall pick and used that pick to bring in a dashing, 6-foot, 210-pound safety who clocked a 4.39 40-yard dash.

In his four years at Missouri, Gillespie totaled 12 pass breakups and 148 total tackles in 41 games.

Early in his career at Missouri, he contributed to special teams. Gillespie would develop into one of the team’s best defenders and tacklers.

Having played mainly as a high-safety, Gillespie can play the split safety if needed, an area the Raiders struggled with last year. As a versatile defender, Gillespie can play multiple spots on the field.

This prospect is a fast and physical safety who will bring toughness and experience covering some of the best offensive prospects in the SEC. Gillespie is known for taking good angles on tackles and stopping the run.

General Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden have made a statement to add defensive pieces in this year’s draft as they continue to overhaul last year’s struggling defense.

Gillespie loves to hit and he’ll have the opportunity to do that in the NFL.

