Las Vegas Raiders Rolled 36-20 by New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders made some costly mistakes early and then simply were run over by the New England Patriots.

The Raiders, who were almost mistake-free in the first two games, lost two fumbles and committed two costly penalties when they had a chance to take control in the first half, and the Patriots took command by rushing for 250 yards in a 36-20 victory on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

And it wasn’t quarterback Cam Newton, who led the Patriots (2-1) in rushing the first games, who did the running?

Sony Michel rushed for 117 yards on nine carries, Rex Burkhead added 49 yards on six carries and two touchdowns, and J.J. Taylor had 43 yards on 11 carries for New England.

Newton rushed nine times for 27 yards while also completing 17 of 28 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Once the Patriots went ahead they controlled the ball, holding it for 34 minutes and 39 seconds during the game compared to 25:21 for the Raiders (2-1).

New England rushed for their 250 yards on 38 carries, a 6.6-yard average, and the Raiders didn’t help themselves by missing numerous tackles.

The Patriots built a 13-3 lead on Newton’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Burkhead with 34 seconds left in the first half, and Burkhead scored on a five-yard run with 6:41 left in the third quarter to make it 20-10.

Then Burkhead’s two-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left in the game made it 29-13 a virtually put the game away, even though Nick Folk missed the extra point after kicking field goals of 33, 23, and 32 yards.

Even though they tried, the Raiders could not rally to win the way they did against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the first two weeks of the season.

For good measure, after the Raiders were penalized on the ensuing kickoff, quarterback Derek Carr was sacked and his second fumble of the game was recovered by defensive end Deatrick Wise in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 36-13 with 5:10 left.

That’s two touchdowns in seven seconds on the clock.

Again, the Raiders did not give up, as Carr hit the wide receiver, Hunter Renfro, with a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 left in the game, but it was too little and much too late.

Carr completed 24-of-32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, but the Raiders obviously were hampered by the loss of rookie speedster Henry Ruggs III, who missed the game because of knee and hamstring injuries.

It didn’t help that tight end Darren Waller, who led the Raiders with 18 receptions in the first two games including 12 last week, was taken away by the New England defense.

Waller didn’t make his first catch, which went for eight, yards until a little over four minutes remained in the game and he finished with two catches for nine yards.

Renfro led the Raiders with six receptions for 71 yards, Zay Jones added three catches for 32 yards and rookie Bryan Edwards had two receptions for 48 yards, including a 34-yarder.

Josh Jacobs again led the Raiders in rushing with 71 yards on 16 carries but lost a fumble when the Raiders were still in the game and driving in the first half, even though the replay indicated the Jacobs actually recovered and was on the ground when cornerback J.C. Jackson took the ball away.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who led the Raiders with 10 sacks last season, got to Newton twice but was not credited with any other tackles. Linebacker Nick Morrow led the Raiders with nine total tackles, including seven unassisted, and Johnathan Abram’s interception was the Raiders’ only turnover.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Raiders next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills (3-0), who rallied for a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Unavailable at this time

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1