SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Rolled 36-20 by New England Patriots

Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders made some costly mistakes early and then simply were run over by the New England Patriots.

The Raiders, who were almost mistake-free in the first two games, lost two fumbles and committed two costly penalties when they had a chance to take control in the first half, and the Patriots took command by rushing for 250 yards in a 36-20 victory on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

And it wasn’t quarterback Cam Newton, who led the Patriots (2-1) in rushing the first games, who did the running?

Sony Michel rushed for 117 yards on nine carries, Rex Burkhead added 49 yards on six carries and two touchdowns, and J.J. Taylor had 43 yards on 11 carries for New England.

Newton rushed nine times for 27 yards while also completing 17 of 28 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Once the Patriots went ahead they controlled the ball, holding it for 34 minutes and 39 seconds during the game compared to 25:21 for the Raiders (2-1).

New England rushed for their 250 yards on 38 carries, a 6.6-yard average, and the Raiders didn’t help themselves by missing numerous tackles.

The Patriots built a 13-3 lead on Newton’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Burkhead with 34 seconds left in the first half, and Burkhead scored on a five-yard run with 6:41 left in the third quarter to make it 20-10.

Then Burkhead’s two-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left in the game made it 29-13 a virtually put the game away, even though Nick Folk missed the extra point after kicking field goals of 33, 23, and 32 yards.

Even though they tried, the Raiders could not rally to win the way they did against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the first two weeks of the season.

For good measure, after the Raiders were penalized on the ensuing kickoff, quarterback Derek Carr was sacked and his second fumble of the game was recovered by defensive end Deatrick Wise in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 36-13 with 5:10 left.

That’s two touchdowns in seven seconds on the clock.

Again, the Raiders did not give up, as Carr hit the wide receiver, Hunter Renfro, with a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 left in the game, but it was too little and much too late.

Carr completed 24-of-32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, but the Raiders obviously were hampered by the loss of rookie speedster Henry Ruggs III, who missed the game because of knee and hamstring injuries.

It didn’t help that tight end Darren Waller, who led the Raiders with 18 receptions in the first two games including 12 last week, was taken away by the New England defense.

Waller didn’t make his first catch, which went for eight, yards until a little over four minutes remained in the game and he finished with two catches for nine yards.

Renfro led the Raiders with six receptions for 71 yards, Zay Jones added three catches for 32 yards and rookie Bryan Edwards had two receptions for 48 yards, including a 34-yarder.

Josh Jacobs again led the Raiders in rushing with 71 yards on 16 carries but lost a fumble when the Raiders were still in the game and driving in the first half, even though the replay indicated the Jacobs actually recovered and was on the ground when cornerback J.C. Jackson took the ball away.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who led the Raiders with 10 sacks last season, got to Newton twice but was not credited with any other tackles. Linebacker Nick Morrow led the Raiders with nine total tackles, including seven unassisted, and Johnathan Abram’s interception was the Raiders’ only turnover.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Raiders next Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills (3-0), who rallied for a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds:  Unavailable at this time

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

This entire live game thread will keep you updated from the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the New England Patriots game presented by Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Game Thread: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

This is the official Sports Illustrated Raider Maven game thread. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest updates and highlights from today's game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

How to watch the Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and Patriots.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Need to Find Consistency in Their Defense

Defense was a major issue for the Raiders in the 36-20 loss on Sunday. The Raiders must reorganize the defense if they want to win again.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Defense is Struggling

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is struggling. The secondary specifically needs to step up if they want to maintain their winning ways.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Byrdman007

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week 3

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven answers each week your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Prediction

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven's writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions between the Raiders and Patriots.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Raidernation4life

Close Look at Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Here's what the Las Vegas Raiders will need to do to leave New England with a win on today

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Previewing the New England Patriots Offense

The new look Patriots haven't missed a beat on offense to start the season, and will be another strong test for the Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Week Three

The Las Vegas Raiders will be down several starters for their next game against the New England Patriots

Darin Alexander Baydoun