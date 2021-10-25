    • October 25, 2021
    Instant Reaction:  Raiders Go Bird Hunting, Downing Eagles 33-22

    The Las Vegas Raiders controlled the Philadelphia Eagles today 33-22 to enter the bye week tied as the best team in the AFC.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Las Vegas, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season with a 33-22 blowout of the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The Raiders continued to keep the brakes off of Derek Carr, and he continues to reward their trust. Carr was 31/34 with two touchdown passes and one interception.

    Carr completed passes to nine different Raiders on the day, while the new-look Silver and Black continued their new pass-to-run philosophy.

    The Raiders ran the ball well, even with Carr's big day. The Raiders ran for 119 yards, had six players rush the football, and scored two touchdowns. 

    The Raiders' defense continued to dominate. The Raiders stymied the birds while placing relentless pressure on their opponent.

    The Raiders now get to take a vitally important bye week before heading to Gotham on November 7, 2021, to take on the New York Giants.

    After the game, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admitted that the bye week came at a great time.  After the loss of Jon Gruden, the Raiders need the break to decompress and process what this team has been through so far this season.

    The Raiders are now tied for the best record in the AFC.

