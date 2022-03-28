Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztec Cameron Thomas might be listed as a defensive end but has played every position possible on the defensive line.

Thomas' size and athleticism led him to move from defensive tackle to the outside as an edge rusher prior to the 2020 season.

“In a perfect world, Thomas adds mass and muscle to develop into a starting 3-4 defensive end with interior rush value in nickel packages. He currently carries a scheme-versatile label, but is more of a base 4-3 end with average play strength and a lack of explosiveness to create fear as an edge rusher. The splashy run-stopping data comes via equal parts scheme and effort but might not be a true indicator of what to expect in the pros. A bigger, brawnier version of Thomas would allow teams to align him as an every-down 3-4 end, where his motor and hand work could mismatch guards. Regardless of alignment, he has enough in the toolbox to project as a rotational lineman with starting upside,” Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network said.

At 6-5, 270 pounds, Thomas is a wildcard on any defense. He can play any position in the defensive line and give opposing linemen some mismatches with his speed and technique.

Let’s not take away from the remarkable season he had playing for the Aztecs, where he played 14 games, recorded 71 total tackles (30 solos), 20.5 tackles for losses, 11.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, and was named Second Team All-American, First-Team All-Mountain West Conference Defense, and MWC Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, Thomas was given an 89.3 pass-rush grade, 86.8 run defense grade, and an overall defensive grade of 89.4 by Pro Football Focus.

There are some concerns with his game and one of them is the level of competition he played against at San Diego State.

Injury-prone was not part of his college career, and it's unfortunate that it’s occurring now, as he journeys to the NFL.

Thomas showed up to the Reese’s Senior Bowl with a hamstring injury, which kept him from practicing and participating in the game.

With the few reps he had, he looked best from the interior, which concerns many scouts as he is listed as an edge rusher.

At the NFL Combine, Thomas participated in the bench press, where he did 24 reps, and a few other drills, as he once again was dealing with an injury.

This is why the Raiders may have Thomas slide into their hands in the third or fourth round of the draft.

Thomas might start as a role player in pass-rushing situations, and work his way up for more playing time.

Thomas might be selected as high as the first round if it wasn’t for the injuries and lack of display after his college career.

