Damon Arnette Looking for More in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette disappointed in his rookie season, and is looking for more in 2021.

By the end of the season, many experts had labeled the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette as a first-round draft bust.

The Ohio State standout admitted having a terrible rookie year, but he had to battle through adversity with injuries, concussions, Covid-19, and personal issues.

While he had trouble getting through those adversities, the coaching staff believed in him and helped him get through it.

Year two is upon us, and he finally feels healthy and a lot more comfortable in this defense. While his style of play will still be physical, he understands that he needs to make the right decisions.

"I have no problem playing physical, it was just my body couldn't take it. Year two is more about playing smart and playing to my strengths more. Every play doesn't have to be a knock down," said Arnette

The second-year player is going through his first offseason, which means he gets to hit the weight room for the first time without a cast and participate in a whole training camp.

Arnette has had the opportunity to learn new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's defensive scheme from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

"He is a really good dude, funny dude. He cares about the team and the group. Everybody's looking up to him, everybody just taking his advice. And it just seems like he was like that piece that I wish we did have last year but happier we got him this year.

Hayward has taken Arnette under his wing, shown him the defensive system's ropes, and helped him guide his career in the NFL.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has praised Arnette since day one and continues to do so.

Arnette has the chance to prove his doubters wrong and showcase why he was selected in the first round.

