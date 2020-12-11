Raiders Sign Defensive Back Daryl Worley for Stretch Run

The Raiders are not content to sit by and watch their season playout. They are still hunting for help and have signed Daryl Worley

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought back a familiar face to help a much needed defensive secondary which is starting to pile up injuries.

Defensive back Daryl Worley has signed with the Silver and Black from the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

Worley would go on to say on social media: "Sorry guys, GPS took me on a crazy route from Oakland to Las Vegas but we byke," and marking his location as "Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters."

Worley played for the Raiders for the last two seasons, making 24 starts.

During his time in Oakland, he racked up 91 total tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and one fumble.

However, the Raiders did not sign Worley during free-agency and decided to go with first-round draft pick Damon Arnette.

Worley would sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal, but was released due to under-performance in October.

By November, he would go on to sign on the Bills' practice squad.

There is a sense of concern on the Raiders' secondary after Arnette has left the last two games with concussions and shoulder/neck injuries.

Whether the Raiders feel that Arnette would play this coming Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts is a significant question mark.

Injuries are piling up in that secondary; Lamarcus Joyner and safety Johnathan Abram are also hurt.

Joyner has been in and out of the lineup because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, while Abram missed last week's game due to a knee injury and still is dealing with discomfort.

Worley's versatility and experience in the system would have made it easy for the Raiders staff to sign him.

Worley can play cornerback, slot corner, and safety. At this point, versatility among the Raiders secondary is needed as we approach the stretch run of the season.

The Silver and Black are trying to push for a wildcard spot and a run into the playoffs.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1