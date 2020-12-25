Raiders Add Fourth Player to COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders have added a fourth player to the COVID-19 list ahead of their game on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.

The pandemic has been a never-ending story for the entire NFL, foremost for the Silver and Black who will add another member of their squad to the COVID-19 list.

The Raiders have announced that veteran safety Erik Harris has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Another huge blow for a team that has been struggling defensively all year long and decimated by injuries.

This year may not be the season everyone anticipated to be; what do you really expect when the league is playing football through a pandemic.

Needless to say, the Raiders have had their fair share of players on the list.

The starting safety will be the fourth-player placed on the list within a week, joining the likes of cornerback Daryl Worley, Nick Kwiatkoski, and Nick Morrow.

Harris, who is entering his fourth-year with the Raiders has moved his way into a starting role in the Raiders secondary and was named team captain this season.

The veteran safety has recorded 44 tackles, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble this season.

The defense hasn’t been up to par this whole year, and with the struggles, Harris has tried to make his presence on the field.

With an early game this week, the Raiders will prepare to host the Dolphins on Saturday night, giving one less day to prepare for an uprising team and looking to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Harris does have an opportunity to return to the team before the season ends.

