Casey Hayward Impacting the Raiders

Casey Hayward has had a major impact on the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders already.

The Las Vegas Raiders young secondary is excited to have the unselfish presence of veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

After spending the last five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, he jumped ship to join the Raiders.

As Hayward enters his first season with the Silver and Black, he has helped the secondary integrate into the system that he knows best and has impacted players, including former first-round pick Damon Arnette.

Arnette has been a sponge to Hayward since the first day he arrived at the Raiders, and he does not mind it at all.

"I think he's done really well. I wasn't here last year, so I can only tell you what I see now, but I think he's doing really well. He's one of those guys who got all the tools to be really good," said Hayward.

Hayward is doing whatever he can to get Arnette ready because he knows, during game day, the team will need him, including the secondary.

The former first-rounder, Arnette, has been under a lot of pressure after a disappointing rookie season in which he dealt with injuries, Covid-19, and bad decision making.

Hayward has taken it upon himself to take Arnette under his wing, help him understand Gus Bradley's system, which Hayward is familiar with during his tenure with the Chargers. Still, he is also learning things from Arnette.

There are some things Hayward does not see on the field, and Arnette will point them out and tell Hayward.

Since his arrival to Las Vegas, Hayward has taken an unselfish role of becoming a team player when needed while being a veteran leader for this young secondary.

There will be mistakes, but the team is trying to correct them and make things better for the regular season.

