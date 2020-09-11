Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs Feels No Pressure

For a first-rounder, the expectations automatically come high, and for many of these rookies, it is hard to block out the noise and let those expectations get to them.

One of the Raiders' first-round draft picks mentally prepared to block out the outside noise as he awaits his first NFL game of his career.

Henry Ruggs III was the first wide receiver drafted in this years' NFL draft.

Drafted 12th overall from the University of Alabama, Ruggs has always been the second or third receiver option, but his skill set and blazing speed still stood out on the sidelines.

He turned heads during the NFL Combine, as he ran the fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a blazing 4.27 seconds.

What Ruggs has done during training camp allowed the coaching staff to feel comfortable about what he can do on the field.

"It's a big role as starters, as first-year players... we know what football is-- just come in and compete, and play the game we know how to play," said Ruggs.

Among all the receivers drafted in the first-round, Ruggs does not feel any added pressure of outperforming them.

"At the end of the day, I don't think about it. Honestly, I really don't care, I'm going out there to play football. I'm gonna do what I have to do to help my team," Ruggs added, "I just gotta go out and do my job."

His maturity speaks for itself. At such a young age, Ruggs is avoiding having any controversy, any distractions from going out there and doing his job on the field.

It is extraordinary to see a player take such responsibility among himself to be ready for his first game on Sunday.

There's no moment too big for him; it's still football for him at the end of the day.

