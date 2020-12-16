Raiders Henry Ruggs Moved to COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without rookie Henry Ruggs III when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

The Raiders' speedy first-rounder will miss Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.

The team announced on Tuesday that rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, scratching him off for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

A huge blow for the offense, as it takes away another element on the receiving core.

Ruggs has elite speed forces defenders to pull back and cover from the deep threat that he can clearly threaten.

Ruggs was selected 12th overall in the 2020 draft, has shown glimpses of how talented he can be on the field. His blazing speed has flashed on the field during the matchups against the Chiefs and the game-winner in Week 13 against the Jets.

His rookie season has been an up-and-down campaign.

Ruggs has missed two back-to-back games from weeks three and four due to injuries.

In 11 games, Ruggs has caught 23 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns, with a stellar 18 yards per catch.

The only downside of his production is getting targeted by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Ruggs has been less productive over the weeks.

Last Sunday, he totaled just 18 yards on three catches in the Raiders' 44-27 loss to the Colts that dropped Las Vegas to 7-6 and on the outside of the AFC playoff picture.

The Raiders have gotten production from its other receivers on the roster.

Veteran receiver Nelson Agholor has emerged and has come in second with 635 receiving yards and tied for first with seven touchdown receptions.

While Agholor does not possess that elite speed, he has been a threat on the deep passes this season.

The Silver and Black will surely miss Ruggs this Thursday but the depth and production from the receivers has the team in a better position than a year ago.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1