Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Jack Jones, Arizona State University

Arizona State product Jack Jones has first-round talent and could fit a big need for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

Arizona State Sun Devil Jack Jones has been one of the best defensive backs in the Pac-12 and in college over the last few years and now looks to carry that to the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in need of explosive players on defense and they might just get a first-round talent in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones' production on the field has shown that he is one of the best cornerbacks in college football, with his physical tools and knowledge of the game, there’s no doubt he can’t play in the NFL.

“Witty corner with pop in both his hands and feet, plays the game with fluidity and nuance, Jones has a skillset worthy of a first-round pick, but off-the-field issues and overall size may affect his draft position,” NFL Draft Bible said.

Jones' career started at the University of Southern California, but after failing to meet academic requirements and some off-the-field problems with the law, Jones was kicked off the team and transferred to Moorpark Community College for a year before landing at ASU.

He played 26 games for the Sun Devils, and since day one, he became a major contributor on defense where he tallied 92 total tackles, 26 passes defended, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Jones stands at 5-feet-10, 175 pounds, relatively short, and lean for a cornerback in the NFL, but his feisty attack on receivers makes up for his size on the field.

The Arizona State product has quick feet, good reaction, great hands for a defender, and mirrors receivers incredibly and aside from his game, he turned his character and academic life around, making the Dean’s List while attending Arizona State.

Over the history of the Raiders franchise, they have been one to give second chances to talented players that turned their life around for a better good, and in the later rounds of this year’s draft, they will have the chance of drafting a great player with a chip on his shoulder.

