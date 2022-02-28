Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: John Ridgeway III, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorback John Ridgeway III has the size and strength to help anchor the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line, in the NFL Draft

Arkansas Razorback John Ridgeway III transferred from an FCS program to show everyone he has the essential size and skills to play nose tackle in the NFL.

Listed at 6-6, 320 pounds, Ridgeway went through a gauntlet of FBS programs and demonstrated he can play at the next level.

“Ridgeway demonstrates extremely solid power at the point of attack. He has strong hands along with a firm base to consistently challenge the center when he is aligned as the nose tackle. Mainly plays nose tackle and can also slide out to 1-technique,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

Before playing collegiately at Illinois State, Ridgeway was an Illinois state wrestling champion.

After four years, he decided to transfer to Arkansas, where he became a valuable asset and helped anchor the Razorbacks' defensive line.

Ridgeway recorded 39 tackles (11 solo), four tackles for loss, and two sacks while lining up as Razorbacks starting nose tackle in a 3-4 base defense during his lone season at Arkansas.

“He shows good quickness off the line, often being the first guy to react to the snap. Isn’t a complete liability as a pass rusher because of his explosiveness and leg drive to penetrate the pocket. Has the strength to rip off blockers with raw power. Contributes on both field goal units, as well as the punt return team. He can physically impose his will as a tackler, quite literally throwing guys to the ground. Seems to process plays well and knows when to throw his hands up in attempt to deflect a pass at the line of scrimmage,” added NFL Draft Bible.

One consistent trait displayed by Ridgeway is how consistently he disrupted the center, and how his strength allowed him to stuff the run and blow up plays, even if he was double-teamed.

He does serve a series of flaws, which has removed him from contending with the rest of the top defensive tackles in the draft.

Ridgeway chooses to play power over technique, trying to impose lineman with his size and strength, but often plays with his pad level too high, losing leverage and getting carried away by a bigger and stronger lineman.

Those areas will need to improve if he wants to succeed at the next level.

He fits well coming in as a backup in a 3-4 base defense until he develops his technique to play inside in the NFL.

Ridgeway’s draft stock may not be as profound as the rest of the defensive tackles in this year’s draft class, which can be a good thing for the Raiders, as they can draft a player whom they can develop without having to spend an early draft pick.

