December 3, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: John Ridgeway III, Defensive Lineman, Arkansas Razorbacks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Arkansas defensive lineman, John Ridgeway III
#99
Pos: DL
Ht: 6060
Wt: 320
DOB: 5/7/99
Eligible: 2022
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington High School

John Ridgeway III
Arkansas Razorbacks

Pros: 

Lamattina: Ridgeway demonstrates extremely solid power at the point of attack. He has strong hands along with a firm base to consistently challenge the center when he is aligned as the nose tackle. Mainly plays nose tackle and can also slide out to 1-technique. He shows good quickness off the line, often being the first guy to react to the snap. Isn’t a complete liability as a pass rusher because of his explosiveness and leg drive to penetrate the pocket. Has the strength to rip off blockers with raw power. Contributes on both field goal units, as well as the punt return team. He can physically impose his will as a tackler, quite literally throwing guys to the ground. Seems to process plays well and knows when to throw his hands up in attempt to deflect a pass at the line of scrimmage. 

Cons: 

Lamattina: Struggles in run defense to maintain balance and leverage to hold his gap assignment. Will often get cleaned out of his gap and won’t be able to make a play or at least hold his blockers at the line of scrimmage. He needs to develop his lower hald further to make his base more reliable holding up against the run. He doesn’t possess many counter moves as a pass rusher, rather relying a lot on pure speed to power to create pressure. Ridgeway would be challenged at the next level if he is tasked with two-gapping because of the lack of a consistent anchor. 

Summary: 

Lamattina: John Ridgeway is a former Illinois State Redbird who transferred to Arkansas for his final season in college. He is a well-built defensive lineman who can line up over the center, and also at 1-technique or 3-technique. He has impressive explosiveness with power and burst upfield from his stance. Ridgeway also possesses some of the strongest hands in the class in terms of pure, raw power. There is still some developing to do with his lower body power in order to improve his anchor and leverage issues as a run defender. 

Background: 

Hometown is Bloomington, Illinois. Attended Bloomington HS. Was rated as a two-star offensive tackle prospect out of high school by the 247Sports Composite. Played at Illinois State for four years before transferring to the Razorbacks. All-State defensive line selection in 2017. Named as his high school’s Athlete of the Year. Four-year varsity wrestler, winning the Illinois state championship title. Also participated in shot put and discus in track & field. Parents are Katie and John Ridgeway Jr. Has one younger sister. Majored in criminal justice. 

Injury History: 

Had appendix removed before 2021 season. 

One-Liners

Lamattina: John Ridgeway, the former Illinois State transfer, has showed this season at the SEC level that he is a powerful, explosive guy up front with some of the strongest hands I’ve evaluated in the past few years.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.0

Floor/Ceiling:

Lamattina: Primary Backup / Below-Average Starter

Scheme Fit:

Lamattina: 1/3 tech in 4-3

