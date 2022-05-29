Raiders Young Offensive Line Growing Together

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller has emerged as one of the top left tackles in the NFL, and despite being young himself, he’s stepped up to be the leader of the offensive line.

Miller, along with the rest of the offensive lineman on the team are currently working together to learn a new system.

“I think it goes back to the classroom. We’re all asking questions and trying to get it down. And by you asking questions, it helps out the younger guys. So yeah, new can be good. New, have a lot of growth,” said Miller.

New can be good, and the young left tackle is being optimistic about the change in coaching staff.

Obviously under new coaching staff the terminology changes, and as for new Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, he will be tasked with putting the best five offensive lineman on the field.

Bricillo was hired this offseason from the New England Patriots to join Josh McDaniels coaching staff in Las Vegas.

He held the same role as the Patriots offensive line coach for the 2020-2021 season and he is already putting the guys to work.

The Raiders added depth at the offensive line via the draft and free agency but none has received more attention than third round pick, Dylan Parham.

“Dylan, he’s a young smart kid. You could tell he’s ascorbing he’s asking questions, and the competitiveness in individual and in team period has been great. He’s doing a great job as a rookie,” added Miller.

Parham will be competing for a spot in the roster, but as the offseason progresses, the Raiders will have a series of camps to help them grow as a unit.

As for Miller, he is still a young lineman who has developed well over the last few years and continues to find ways to get better.

'We're still young and we're just trying to improve in as many areas as we can,' added Miller.

The Raiders will have a young core at the offensive line, they will have some growing pains but they will have ready the five best offensive lineman.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews