Final Injury Reports for Raiders vs. Broncos

The injury reports have been released for the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and we have them for you.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos will finish off the season on Sunday and with that also comes the final team injury reports for the season.

For the Raiders, the headlines, as they have most of the year, revolve around their offensive line, with right tackle Trent Brown out with a knee injury.

It’s certainly a disappointing end to what had been an injury-riddled season for Brown, much of it related to COVID-19 related issues.

Left guard Denzelle Good also projects to miss the game against the Broncos after not practicing all week with an ankle injury.

He is questionable, so there is a chance he could play, albeit a slight one it seems as head coach Jon Gruden said he expects rookie John Simpson to get the start Sunday.

The Raiders' only other two injury designations are defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Hurst was a limited participant the last two days with a calf injury while Joyner returned to practice on Friday after being out the rest of the week with a thigh injury.

Similar to the Raiders, the Broncos only have one player already designated as out for the game.

That player would be wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who didn’t practice all week for Denver while dealing with a concussion.

Five other players are questionable for the Broncos, but only one seems in danger of being out with Hamler.

That would be safety Trey Marshall, who’s questionable after not practicing all week with a quadricep injury.

Linebackers Bradley Chubb and Anthony Chickillo, running back LeVante Bellamy, and guard Graham Glasgow are the other players questionable but only missed one combined practice, so Denver should have the rest of their squad available.

