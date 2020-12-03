Finally Some Good News for the Las Vegas Raiders

After a brutal loss and mounting injuries, Jon Gruden finally had some good news as it pertains to personnel for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have announced the activation of three players from the COVID-19 list, bringing in major help at key positions prior to their week 13 matchup against the Jets.

Tackle Trent Brown, safety Lamarcus Joyner and running back Theo Riddick have all been activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Out of the three members off the list, Riddick has spent the least time sidelined. He was placed on the COVID-19 list back on Nov.21, prior to the week 11 matchup against the Chiefs. He had seen some playing time on weeks eight and nine against divisional rivals the Chargers and Broncos. Riddick will most likely be reverted to the practice squad.

The next one up is Joyner, the defensive back has played inside, outside corner, and his natural position of safety.

This was Joyner’s second stint on the COVID-19 list.

The first time he was placed was back on Nov. 17, when the Raiders unexpectedly surged in cases during their bye week. He was then activated prior to week seven and was placed back on the list on Nov. 22.

After spending nearly a few weeks on the list, Joyner will rejoin the Raiders. His versatility has been missed in the secondary and having him back will surely improve the Raiders' defense.

The last one returning to the Raiders is Brown, who has had a troubling time with COVID-19 and its protocols.

Brown returns to the team for the second time as well.

The first time he was listed on the list was during their bye week back in week six, he was then activated to play against the Browns, but was feeling under the weather.

He would later be placed back on the list on Nov. 5 prior to week nine against the Chargers.

Nearly a month after being placed, Brown will return to an offensive line that has had a lot of moving pieces. They might have struggled a week ago against the Falcons, but they have moved on and look to move forward against the Jets.

The much-added depth across the roster only helps the Raiders. Whether they get enough practice and playing time, having them on the roster is key especially when the pandemic is surging in cases across the league.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1