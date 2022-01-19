Raiders Defensive Draft Prospects: Utah’s Devin Lloyd

The Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft search is underway and with the No.22 pick, the Silver and Black could use Devin Lloyd of Utah.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense received a huge upside with their 2021 defensive draft picks and they’re hoping this year's draft brings in the same achievement.

The Silver and Black have plenty of room for depth and improvement defensively, something the draft can help, that’s if there are no major free-agent acquisitions.

The Raiders hold the No.22 pick, and a player who can come in and play from day one is Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd.

The 6-3, 235-pound linebacker is a two-time All-Pac 12 Conference selection and the 2021 Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Lloyd, a two-time Butkus Award Finalist, led the Utes with a career-high 106 tackles during the regular season including 22.0 tackles for losses, which was second-most in the country.

He was named MVP of the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game, leading the Utes to their first-ever Pac-12 title, and throughout the regular season he was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week three times, the most of any player.

The Raiders drafted two linebackers in last year’s draft with plenty of upside and traded for Denzel Perryman, who had the best season of his career, but adding players who are ready to step in when needed is more important than just adding depth at the linebacker position.

Adding Lloyd to play beside Perryman will only bring fear to opposing teams and help solidify the linebacker position for years to come.

