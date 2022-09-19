Josh McDaniels Blames Himself for Disappointing Home Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders seemed to be on the right path of success until a stunning second-half collapse that left everyone at Allegiant Stadium in shock.

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and coaching staff started the game firing on all cylinders.

Through the first-half, the Raiders offense had scored 20-straight points, while the defense had shutout the Arizona Cardinals.

But by the end of the third quarter, the coaches couldn’t figure out a way to stop the Cardinals from scoring.

"I love their spirit, the way they work, how competitive they are, and the way they practice. I have no doubts about the way our team will respond to this. And they had a great week of practice and preparation. So this is like I said, starts with me, I gotta do a better job of helping us to finish these kinds of things out if you get ahead. And then that's what we're going to work hard to do as we go forward," said McDaniels after the game.

The Silver and Black blew a 23-7 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and when asked if any of the second-half adjustments done by the Cardinals made a difference in the outcome, McDaniels responded by saying it’s still the coaches responsibility to teach the players how to handle success.

“They did a few things differently in the second half. I'd say most teams would do that if they're trailing at halftime like that. They did a few things differently in the second half. I think at the end of the day, I think you have to learn how to handle success, like we had in the first half and, and or failure if that's you on the other end of the spectrum, if you're behind,” added McDaniels.

“We certainly and that starts with me, so, I gotta do a better job of getting our team able to handle a lead just as much as we were able to try to fight back last week from a deficit. We're learning and we got to learn quick and we got to start like I said, producing some victories here along the way.”

Two weeks into the NFL season, and the Raiders still have much to learn from the pressure of turning this franchise around.

The Raiders will be on the road once again, as they travel to Tennessee and take in the Titans for their week three matchup.

McDaniels is hoping his team can learn and build off the lead, finish the game with a win and turn this season around.

