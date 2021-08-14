Marcus Mariota a Terrific Silver and Black Insurance Policy

The Las Vegas Raiders are fortunate to have Marcus Mariota on the roster, a high character man, and a terrific player offering an insurance policy at quarterback.

For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders could host a group of fans during training camp.

One player, in particular, had a blast feeding off from the energy the fans brought and can not wait for Allegiant Stadium to fill out during the regular season.

"It was a blast. It was a lot of fun for us as players. I think having the fans around again just creates that atmosphere that we all crave so much. And it was quite enjoyable and I can't wait to see this thing sold out and packed and our fans always bring the juice so it's gonna be a lot of fun," said quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota, who enters his second season with the Silver and Black, has found the fun and love of the game once again.

After a season with the Raiders, serving as a backup quarterback to Derek Carr, he has regained the comfort level he needs to get back on the field.

"Physically, I was coming off a couple surgeries last year, and mentally, it was a tough situation in Tennessee, and I really appreciate this coaching staff, this team for welcoming me in and, as well as the quarterback room," said Mariota.

Mariota wasn't brought in to get on the field right away. But when asked to replace Carr, he sparked up the offense throwing the ball and with his legs.

"I feel great. I feel confident throwing the football, I have a lot of fun in this system and each and every single day I think it's great to be around a group of guys that enjoy the game and it's just a lot of fun to go to work," said Mariota.

While he is in a great quarterback room and having a great time with the Raiders, other teams have sparked interest for Mariota.

A season can go downhill if the starting quarterback goes down with an injury, and the Raiders are fortunate to have a starting quarterback caliber player as a backup. Still, as we know in the NFL, this is a business, and anything can happen.

"Absolutely. It is my goal and I do keep tabs on what's going on. I think, for us as players, it's kind of important to see what the landscape is. With that being said, I enjoy this team. It's a great organization to play for. And this quarterback room is awesome," said Mariota.

It has helped Mariota to have a player like Carr, who leads the team while having fun on the field. He's learned so much from him while growing together as a player on and off the field.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden creates these fun and exciting plays for everyone, and it has helped everyone feel appreciated in this offense.

"Absolutely. I think the leverage assignment for all of us is Coach Gruden; he does a great job of creating roles for each and every single individual player. I just have a lot of fun playing the system, and I look forward to just carving out their role, and doing whatever I can to help this team win," added Mariota.

The future for Mariota looks bright whether he goes out or not with the Silver and Black or another team. For now, the Raiders find themselves in a great position to salvage the season if anything goes wrong with Carr.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter