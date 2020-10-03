SI.com
Marcus Mariota Returns to the Las Vegas Raiders

Jairo Alvarado

The Las Vegas Raiders finally get a break from their injured players.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and tackle Sam Young were both on the field for practice on Wednesday after missing a few weeks because of minor injuries. Their status on returning on the field is still uncertain.

The most eye-popping return was the return of quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season because of a strained pectoral muscle.

Mariota was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7. The highly anticipated quarterback was signed to back up Derek Carr and help push the offense forward.

Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million free-agent contract with the Raiders in March, which made him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL. He has a base salary of $7.5 million for 2020 fully guaranteed.

The former first-round (second overall) draft choice had a 29-32 record in five seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ starter. After a few injuries and bad performance, he was replaced by Ryan Tannehill. Mariota finished his Titans career with 76 touchdown passes and 44 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Nathan Peterman has served as Carr‘s backup. Peterman has been praised by the coaching staff on how much he has improved and developed as a quarterback in Jon Gruden’s offense.

The minimum 21-day window for Mariota’s return was opened, and the Raiders decided to activate him to the roster.

With the corresponding move, the Raiders cut quarterback DeShone Kizer from the practice squad and signed wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad.

The Raiders will move on with three quarterbacks on their roster and hope the rest of the injured players return to the team soon.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

