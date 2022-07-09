Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: New England Patriots Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders end their NFL Preseason against a team they will be facing later in the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders end their preseason against a team new head coach Josh McDaniels is very familiar with, the New England Patriots.

McDaniels, who served as the Patriots offensive coordinator for most of his NFL coaching career, will now try to succeed in Las Vegas.

In the final preseason matchup, he takes on an offense filled with familiar faces and former assistants.

The biggest question for the Patriots this offseason is not the players but how the offense will operate without its former offensive coordinator.

Things will get interesting during the final preseason game as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick continues to operate a new offensive system.

Patriots reports are suggesting that a three-coach system between Belichick, offensive assistant Joe Judge and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might be in the works.

Meanwhile, Raiders defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, will be tasked to evaluate their defensive roster against the exhibition-version Patriots offense right before engaging in massive roster cuts.

The Raiders defense will have another week to give reps to those players in the borderline of making the roster and practice squad.

At this point in the preseason the NFL’s roster has been limited to 80 players and a few days after the game, teams will be asked to name their 53-man roster, cutting nearly 30 players from the active roster.

It is very unusual for an NFL team to play a team they faced in the preseason to later face them in the regular season, but this is the Raiders luck of the schedule.

So as they face each other in the preseason don’t expect to see neither team showcasing their full potential on either side of the ball.

When we talked about the previous preseason matchups, we spoke mostly about the players entering their first year with the team.

The Patriots matchup is far more than just the players, it’s also the coaches and assistants that will determine how the season will turnout.

The backup quarterback situation will be an area to keep an eye on this preseason along with their wide receiver group, both whom they have been making changes for years.

The Raiders preseason finale will be at home at Allegiant Stadium on Friday Aug. 26 at 5:15 PM PDT.

